On Tuesday, June 14 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries near the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Responding officers found that a grey Honda Accord had collided with an apartment complex, causing serious damage to the building.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the driver, a 32-year-old female, was traveling in reverse at a high rate of speed from a parking spot south of the crash scene.
While backing up, the vehicle jumped a sidewalk, ran into a utility box, and continued onto Randy Road.
Upon reaching the south curb line of Randy Road, she struck an unoccupied parked car.
Still in reverse, the Honda accelerated, crossing Randy Road and entering the apartment complex property.
The vehicle then crashed into a building.
The driver sustained injuries and was treated and released from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. No further injuries were reported.
The driver was cited for reckless driving, no proof of insurance, and possession of a controlled substance.