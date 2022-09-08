Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is excited to announce that tickets to their annual fundraiser, Bark and Wine, presented by Taco John’s, are available now!

Bark and Wine will take place on Saturday, October 1st at Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne.

Attendees can join the festivities at 5:30pm for a cocktail hour followed by dinner at 7:00pm.

Individual tickets and full or half tables can be purchased at BDAR.org/2022barkandwine.

Bark and Wine features guest emcee Dan Zwonitzer and a comedy set by Cheyenne’s Dominic Syracuse.

Live auction items include a Snowy Range Getaway donated by Albany Lodge and the Snowy Range Yurt Cabin rentals, along with the chance to memorialize your name in a future novel by #1 New York Times bestselling author C.J. Box, among other fantastic items!

Bark and Wine also has an exciting silent auction with everything from self-care packages, artwork, a hefty booze kennel, vintage boots, and of course items for our furry friends! This is the first Bark and Wine event since 2019.

“After a two year hiatus, we are excited for the return of our largest annual fundraiser. We have missed it! For nearly 15 years, the services that Black Dog Animal Rescue provides have been a crucial resource for the pets and people of Laramie County and surrounding areas,” said Emilee Intlekofer, executive director at Black Dog Animal Rescue. Intlekofer added, “We could not do this work without our small, hard-working staff, an amazing board of directors, a dedicated group of volunteers, and most importantly, all of our loyal supporters. We cannot wait to see all of you again on October 1st!"

Sponsorships and auction items are still being accepted. Inquiries can be sent to emilee@bdar.org. This event raises money to support Black Dog Animal Rescue’s mission to promote, provide, and advocate for the needs of companion animals. BDAR’s programs include quarterly vaccination clinics that offer free and low-cost vaccines and microchips for owned pets in the community, the collaborative PACK training program with the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, and the monthly Empty Dish Pet Pantry providing supplemental pet food for Laramie County residents experiencing financial hardship, along with adoption and rehoming programs supporting 500 animals each year! Learn more at BDAR.org.