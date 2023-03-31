U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-WY, voted to overturn the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule through a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval. Overturning the WOTUS rule is critically important to Wyoming farmers, ranchers, landowners and builders.
“Wyoming doesn’t need the federal government telling us what to do with our water, farms, ranches, and land. But the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule puts Washington in control of everything from ponds to prairie potholes,” said Sen. Barrasso.“The Senate voted to stand with Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers and landowners by striking down this misguided and overreaching rule. WOTUS was a terrible idea during the Obama administration and it certainly hasn’t improved with age. President Biden needs to put hardworking Americans first and keep this rule buried in the past.”
“Our farmers and ranchers do not need the federal government telling them what they can and cannot do on their private land. An irrigation ditch is not a navigable water and should not be under the jurisdiction of the federal government,” said Sen. Lummis. “I’m proud to vote to protect Wyoming landowners from this clear overreach, and to protect our water, one of our most valuable resources, without overbearing regulations from the federal government.”
The CRA passed by a vote of 53-43.
For full text of the resolution, click here.