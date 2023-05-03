On April 30th, 2023, at approximately 8:44 pm, deputies were dispatched to 505 Williams Street for a suicidal subject. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted Brandon Creel, who was in possession of a knife and physically fighting with a household member. After being ordered to drop the knife, Creel barricaded himself in a bedroom and announced he had a gun and would use it.
Deputies secured the perimeter around the house and evacuated neighbors in the area for their safety. The situation was resolved with Creel’s surrender and arrest for aggravated assault and domestic violence. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank AMR, Fire District #1, the Combined Communication Center, and the Cheyenne Police Department for their assistance.