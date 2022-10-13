Yesterday at 11:28 a.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) received a call, about a structure fire in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway. Dispatch reported that the blaze was a result of a kitchen fire.

When units arrived on the scene at 11:34 a.m., they found moderate smoke coming from the front door of the basement apartment at Big Horn Motel.

Although the motel did not have any working fire alarms, all four tenants who occupied the single-story, four-room motel evacuated, without injury.

Residents attempted to enter the basement apartment with fire extinguishers but were pushed back by the smoke.

Responding units had the fire under control by 11:54 a.m. and the scene cleared by 2:44 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the estimated damages are unknown. Officials say there’s considerable smoke damage present in each of the rooms, but due to the quick response by CFR, the fire spread was limited.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue received assistance from The American Medical Response (AMR) team, Black Hills Energy, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

CFR appreciates the public’s understanding and patience during the temporary closure and would like to remind civilians to NEVER re-enter a burning building, due to the risk of injury.