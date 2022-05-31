Bear and Game and Fish

Game and Fish personnel prepare to move a black bear captured near Cheyenne, and release it into the wild in the Snowy Range.
Last Friday, a young black bear was relocated after its jaunt near a Cheyenne truck stop.
 
Wildlife biologist Keaton Weber and wildlife technician Josiah Crump responded to a call about a black bear, south of Cheyenne, near the Flying J truck stop on I-25.
 
The 2-year-old male black bear was immobilized and then successfully released in the Snowy Range, near Sand Lake.
 
A big thanks to the Wyoming Highway Patrol , Laramie County Sheriff's Office and the Cheyenne Police Department for their assistance.

