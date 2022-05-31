featured
Bear Found at Cheyenne Truck Stop Released in Snowy Range
Last Friday, a young black bear was relocated after its jaunt near a Cheyenne truck stop.
Wildlife biologist Keaton Weber and wildlife technician Josiah Crump responded to a call about a black bear, south of Cheyenne, near the Flying J truck stop on I-25.
The 2-year-old male black bear was immobilized and then successfully released in the Snowy Range, near Sand Lake.
A big thanks to the Wyoming Highway Patrol , Laramie County Sheriff's Office and the Cheyenne Police Department for their assistance.
Latest News
- Wyoming Department of Corrections Wyoming Women’s Center Warden Rick Catron Retires
- Bear Found at Cheyenne Truck Stop Released in Snowy Range
- Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $464,946
- Cheyenne Day of Giving Releases Results of 2022 Event
- New Interactive Map Features Wyoming's Geothermal Data
- I-80 Hillsdale Project Prompts Closure of CR140/Stuckey Rd.
- Wyoming School Superintendent Response to Uvalde Shooting
- Construction to Begin May 31st Along Pershing Boulevard
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accused of 'negligence' for not visiting sick dad
- Liberty Counsel pushes back against Biden administration attempting to have Navy SEAL case dismissed
- Fatal Aircraft Crash near Nationway
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - May 26, 2022
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - May 26, 2022
- Parents Often Ignore Safe Sleep Advice After Baby Wakes at Night
- Bear Found at Cheyenne Truck Stop Released in Snowy Range
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers
- Weekly energy roundup: Gasoline prices break record -- again
- Cheyenne Minuteman Shuts Down
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.