A white bison calf born at Bear River State Park near Evanston, WY, while unique, is not as statistically rare as an albino animal.
Two white bison were brought to Bear River State Park in December 2021 from Jackson Fork Ranch as heifer calves for visitor viewing and educational/interpretive purposes. The white bison at Bear River State Park have a small amount of Charolais cattle DNA giving them their white color.
The white calf born on May 16, is the product of a traditional brown bull and one of the white cows which gave the new calf a chance of being either color, according to park staff. This calf received its color from cattle genetics and is not an albino.
“I do want people to understand that these animals are not inferior because they have cattle DNA,” Park Superintendent Tyfani Sager said.
In fact, according to an article in “Scientific Reports,” published in 2022 titled, “Genomic evaluation of Hybridization in historic and modern North American Bison,” it states, “While the possibility exists that there are still some bison individuals that are free of cattle introgression, it is highly unlikely any of the large public, private, tribal or non-governmental organization herds have escaped this fate.”
Including the new white calf, whose gender is yet to be determined, Bear River State Park is home to three white bison.
Visitors can view the herd from the Visitor Center access road and at the Visitor Center itself. The herd will also be visible in the east pasture by the Visitor Center when it is moved the first part of June.