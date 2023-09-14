We had an unexpected visitor in town over the weekend! A resident called to report a bear near Clear Creek Park, its paw appeared to be hurt but it managed to climb up into a tree.
Officers worked with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Cheyenne Firefighters to safely capture the bear. Its injuries were evaluated by wildlife experts, and it was deemed safe to relocate to a new home in the Snowy Range Mountains. No stolen picnic baskets have been reported.
Occasionally, large animals find their way to Cheyenne for a visit - who can blame them? It's a fun city with great people. If you encounter a fuzzy friend, here are a few tips to bear in mind:
🐻 Never approach or feed wildlife. This not only creates a dangerous situation for you, but it also puts animals at risk. #ifnotfriendwhyfriendshaped
🐕 Keep pets leashed to avoid unintentional encounters with wildlife.
📲 If an animal is behaving strangely, appears to be injured, or is in an area that poses a risk to people, contact Dispatch at (307) 637-6525 for help connecting with the best resource.
Big thanks and bear hugs to all who assisted with this call!