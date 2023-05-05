It’s "game on’" when the first annual Beast Feast wild game cook-off takes place June 17 in Cheyenne.

The family-friendly event will raise funds for housing non-profit My Front Door and feature contestants putting their cooking skills to the test on preparing big game, bird and fish dishes.

"Beast Feast is a unique experience where outdoorsmen raise funds for helping families Wyoming style,’’ Brenda Birkle, executive director of My Front Door, said.

Entertainment, raffles, games and vendors will also be on hand.

Admission is free to the event being held at My Front Door’s campus at 3260 Nationway.

Ranch Eats is the presenting sponsor of this year’s event.

There are three categories for cook-off participants to enter and compete: big game, bird and fish. Prizes will be awarded for each category winner, which will be selected by a panel of qualified judges.

Entry fees for contestants will be $50 for individuals and $75 for teams.

Non-contestants can buy tickets to sample the food prepared by cook-off contestants and vote on an overall People’s Choice Award.

"We are challenging anyone who enjoys cooking wild game to enter the contest,’’ Esther Gonzales, My Front Door’s director of development, said. "It will be a fun and festive way for those who are passionate about or who just enjoy wild game cooking to see who has the best `game’ in town.’’

Contact My Front Door at (307) 514-5831 or email esther@myfrontdoor.org for more information and details on how to obtain sponsorship or enter the cooking contest.

All proceeds from Beast Feast will go to My Front Door’s mission of helping low- and moderate-income working families with children in Wyoming lift themselves out of poverty through self-sustaining homeownership.