AARP Wyoming is hosting a free three-part webinar called the three B’s of Music, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, and Oct. 4. The webinar series will hone in on what makes the music of the Beatles, Beethoven, and Bach so popular.

The series is hosted by Barry Wiesenfeld, an internationally recognized award-winning musician, published author, and part of the music faculty of SUNY and Ramapo College. He has accompanied Grammy, Tony, and RMI-winning artists, performed on three continents, and has played on numerous recordings, radio, and TV.

Beatles Round Out The Line-up

Wiesenfeld will kick off the series on Sept. 20 with an overview of the Beatles. Wiesenfeld will isolate some of the spices of the Beatles recipes, and you’ll likely listen to their music differently, more deeply, and with greater insight in the future. Click here to take part in the Beatles webinar.

Those five guys (yes, five!) took the popular music that came before them, and, like Bach and Beethoven, changed that world,” says Wiesenfeld. “The floors of the studios they frequented were littered with pieces of what were once glass ceilings. And their music changed lives. We’ll isolate some of the spices in their recipes, and you’ll likely listen to their music differently, more deeply, and with greater insight in the future.”

Beethoven Gets His Day

Sept. 27 will see Wiesenfeld profile the work of Ludwig Van Beethoven. To register for this webinar, click here.

“Ludwig took the musical world into which he was born, mastered it, and then yelled, “Hey, everybody, follow me!” and transformed the Classical era into the Romantic era,” Wiesenfeld. “He lived a tragic life, but gave us gifts that we treasure still, and the emotion in his music is unrivaled. We’ll delve into his life and his legacy.”

Bach Ends The Series

The series comes to an end on Oct. 4 with Wiesenfeld profiling Johann Sebastian Bach. Registration for this webinar can take place here. Wiesenfeld says, “Bach wrote the book on how music works. He outlined the concepts of music theory that we still use today, centuries later, and his works are magnificent. We’ll dissect some of those works, learn what makes them tick, and explore his contributions.”

How to Join For Free

This is a three-part series. (Beetles, Beethoven, Bach) You must register separately for each class you are interested in attending. Please note that you must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required. Please do not opt out of event-related emails, as you will be emailed a link to join the class via Zoom before the event.