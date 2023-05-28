Bestselling author and independent publisher Bernadette Marie Soehner will be in attendance at this year’s Wyoming Writers, Inc. Writers Conference at The Historic Plains Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 2-4.

She will teach three breakout sessions entitled “Independent Publishing,” “Story Arc Mapping,” and “Romancing the Book,” and will hear pitches from authors for potential acquisition by her company 5 Prince Publishing.

“This is my first year attending the conference, and it was a great honor to be asked to present and be on the panels. Writers conferences are immensely important to the literary community because they bring together a new writer feeling it out, the established author who has written and published many books, industry professionals, agents, publishers, as well as marketing experts,” said Soehner.

Marking 49 years in the Wyoming writing community, this year’s conference will feature other renowned authors and teachers, such as keynote speaker and Pushcart Prize-winner Matt Mason, Nelson Literary Agency Director of Literary Development Angie Hodapp, TV writer and playwright Bill Downs, and award-winning author and professor Nina McConigley.

Featured events include pitch sessions with Soehner and Hodapp, the perennially popular Paddle Panel, and critique tables broken up by genre.

Soehner continues, “It’s a unique place where writers of any level can find a home among peers and network to create a group that will help one another through the journey of publication.”

The three-day conference is open to the public, with several registration options available.

For more information visit https://wyomingwritersinc.wildapricot.org/2023-Conference. Registration includes access to all events and their benefits, a discounted accommodation rate at the venue if you book by phone, and a celebratory banquet.