Security Forces commanders and senior enlisted leaders from the 90th Security Forces Group at F.E Warren Air Force Base, 91 SFG from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and 341 SFG from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, participated in a Security Forces Group Commanders’ Conference, Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 2021, at F.E. Warren AFB.
The Security Forces Group Commanders’ Conference allowed commanders and senior enlisted leaders across three missile wings to meet and discuss ways to help their Defenders get better with each new day.
The leaders learned the ways each group operates differently throughout their time at the conference and also discussed how they can adopt new practices or make their current practices better.
The goal of the discussions was to find practices each group can adopt so their Defenders can carry out the mission more effectively.
“This conference affords our Defender leaders the chance to meet with their counterparts from each missile wing to discuss the best practices in the missile field and at the base in order to achieve integrated lethality,” said Col. Robert Ford, 90th security forces group commander. “It’s a great opportunity to talk about things that might help our Defenders execute the mission more effectively and efficiently.”
Leaders from the three security forces groups were able to take this conference opportunity to create better practices at their home station to help their Airmen and to execute the mission better, making a more ready and lethal defender force.