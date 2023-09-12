President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Wyoming and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding on June 15, 2023.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding in Natrona County.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Mr. Jon K. Huss of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.