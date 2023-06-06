This is an extremely rare opportunity and an EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME to ride in the cab of the world's largest operating steam locomotive - UP’s “Big Boy”, No. 4014. ​

Monday, July 3, 2023: Pine Bluff, WY to Cheyenne, WY​

11:00am MT departure

12:30pm MT arrival

The locomotive will arrive at 10:15am MT into Pine Bluffs for a whistle stop at the Main Street Crossing.

​The locomotive will arrive at 12:30 pm MT into Cheyenne, WY

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, and relocated it back to Cheyenne to begin a multi-year restoration process. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's Completion.

Passenger must:

Arrange for ground transportation to and from train locations

​Arrive 30 minutes prior to scheduled departure time to be given a safety briefing prior to boarding.

Board the steam engine without assistance via a vertical ladder on the side of the engine.

Be 18 years or older

Stand for a portion, and up to the entirety, of the trip inside the cab.

Withstand the high temperature inside the steam engine cab (temperature in the summer can reach 140 degrees or higher)

Dress in appropriate, comfortable clothing for the ride in the cab. NOTE: Non-skid, closed-toe shoes are required. (Safety vest, protective eye wear and hearing protection will be provided to passenger for the ride)

Other Details:

Auction is open from June 1, 2023 8am CDT to June 11, 2023 8am CDT via eBay.

Non-refundable. Participant must meet passenger eligibility requirements.​

Train equipment, amenities and itinerary are subject to change.​

The special train is running on live track operated by Union Pacific. Therefore, we must share with other rail traffic. As a result, occasionally our train may be required to temporarily stop on a rail siding to allow freight traffic to pass. Situations may also arise where we are delayed. Should the occasional delay occur, thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

​The Union Pacific Museum is not responsible for consequences of delays regardless of cause.​

This experience is a fundraiser for the Union Pacific Museum, a 501 c 3 organization. Our mission is to share American History through the lens of the railroad; connecting generations who have been impacted by Union Pacific. Visit www.uprrmuseum.org for more information.​