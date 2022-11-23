Free oil change certificate with $50 donation

In the spirit of giving over the holiday season, Big O Tires in Cheyenne is hosting its annual “Driven for the Community” event to raise funds and gifts for local nonprofits. This year’s holiday drive will be held from November 23 through December 23 and will serve to benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation in Cheyenne. Monetary donations can be made at each of the Big O Tires, located at 3714 East Lincolnway and 5510 Yellowstone Road, during business hours.

“We’re so proud in continuing our tradition to help get meals to young students by partnering with the Friday Food Bag Foundation,” said Jack Floyd, owner of Big O Tires in Cheyenne. “With the community’s help we raised $5,000 the last two years and hope to raise at least the same amount again this year.”

Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who gives a $50 donation at one of the two Cheyenne Big O Tires locations in cash or by check (made out to Friday Food Bag) will receive a certificate for an oil change to be used when convenient for the customer.

Participants can drop off their donations at either Big O Tires location Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friday Food Bag Foundation works with educators and social workers to deliver bags of nutritious, non-perishable food each Friday while school is in session to children who otherwise might not eat well, or at all, during the weekends. The nonprofit started by delivering 50 bags per week and has grown to delivering over 1,000 bags per week! For more information about the Friday Food Bag Foundation visit cheyenneffbag.org/.

For more information about Big O Tires visit www.bigotires.com. To follow the Friday Food Bag promotion, visit our Facebook Pages @BigOTiresCheyenne50081 and @BigOTireCheyenne50090.