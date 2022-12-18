The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team rolled through the Otero College Rattlers in the second half on their way to an impressive 86-71 win to close out the first half of the year with an 8-5 record.

The win was big not only to go into the holiday break with a victory, but also was a big of vengeance for the Golden Eagles after falling to Otero in the Region IX semifinals last spring.

“Coming into this game, I knew I had to get them back,” said sophomore guard Xavier McCord who finished with a team high 20 points. “Last year we had a great team and a great run but it was definitely good to get these guys back, especially getting them in a home game.”

Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said it was big to also not go into the holiday break with a loss lingering over their heads.

“It’s hard to get losses out of your head. For us going into the break, knowing that we have to see this team again the first team coming back from the break, it was huge.”

The game started out in a deadlocked affair, but Laramie County was able to stretch the game on the strength of a 19-3 run to go up 22-11 midway through the first.

Otero would rally back and limited LCCC to just 15 points through the final 10 minutes and took advantage of 17 turnovers by the Golden Eagles to cut the lead to just two at 37-35 going into the halftime break.

In the second, LCCC would mess around, and quickly was able to regain their double-digit lead, extending it to as much as 17 on the way to the win with both McCord and forward Raymond Ezike helping to close out the win with the pair combining for 21 of the 49 points LCCC scored in the half.

“It was great to see all of the guys shine and do great things, but especially Raymond,” McCord praised. “Going into the year was a little slow for him so it was great to see him go out and be a dog tonight.”

The Golden Eagles were paced by McCord’s 20 points and nine rebounds, coming up just shy of his third triple-double of the season.

Tristan Starks added another 16 points and four assists and Jordan Reed continued to impress with 16 points as well. Ezike was the final Golden Eagle in double digits, going a perfect 4-4 from the field to help him to 10 points.

As a team, the Golden Eagles really cleaned up their turnovers in the second half with only five in the period. The squad also turned in 16 assists and won the rebounding battle 34-28.

“Since I’ve been a head coach, we’ve never beaten that team,” said Saulsberry. “I think some of our guys really understood that we needed to get that big gorilla off of our back.”

The team heads into the winter break with a layoff until January 6th when the men head to La Junta, Colorado for a rematch with the Rattlers. They will then head to Salt Lake City on Monday, January 9th for a match up against the top ranked Bruins.

McCord said he is excited for how they have played so far, but he thinks this is just scratching the surface.

“I think definitely there is still a lot of growth. Everything going on this year with having to practice at Storey and a lot of changes, practices and games getting canceled, everyone is still trying to get into their rhythm and find their place on this team. 8-5 is still great for us especially with everything we’ve gone through this semester.”

The next home game for LCCC will be on January 25th when they host Western Wyoming in Region IX North action. Tickets for that game are available online at www.golccc.com.