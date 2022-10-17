Scout Troop 102 and Hayden Davis, eagle scout candidate, will be holding a bike drive, Saturday, October 22 from 2-4pm at Veterans’ Rock for a kick-off to the Veterans’ Stand Down 2022 to be held Tuesday, October 25 at the Forum 619.
Accepting gently used or new adult and kids’ bikes. Adult bikes being our main focus. Bike locks and helmets are also accepted.
Bikes will be given to veterans in need of transportation at the Veterans’ Stand Down on October 25.
This bike drive is part of a grant received from AARP to support veterans in need of transportation. Grant money will be used for bike repairs needed.
I would like to thank those who helped donate to the emergency packs. Some emergency packs will be handed out on the 22nd of October.
For more information, call Veterans’ Rock, 307-514-0035.