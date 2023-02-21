Neiman law gives home-based education a boost



HB0070 Definition of home-based educational program which gives more freedom and latitude for families who homeschool to network and collaborate in Wyoming was signed by Governor Gordon.

Authored by House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, HB0070 was among the first bills signed into law by Governor Gordon during the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature.

HB0070 removes restrictions currently in statute that only permit home-based education to be provided by a child’s parent or legal guardian. The bill will allow more than one family unit to work together to provide home-based education.

“This is an important, common-sense law for families who choose to homeschool their children,” said House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman. “Homeschooled children will benefit greatly from the broader involvement this new law allows. This measure will lead to a richer experience for home-schooled students and provide more tools to advance their education.”

The law becomes effective July 1, 2023.