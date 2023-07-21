Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host their third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at low-cost prices ranging from $0-$20.

Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs, and FVRCP for cats.

Thanks to a generous grant from Petco Love, Black Dog Animal Rescue is able to provide the DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines completely free to the community!

They will also be offering microchips for just $20, which is the fastest, most reliable way for a lost pet to be reunited with their family; as well as rabies and bordetella vaccinations for $20 each.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

To make an appointment call BDAR at 307-514-4024.

Pets must be at least 6 weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough, and FVRCP vaccines, and 3 months old for rabies.

Microchipping your pet will help you reunite with them if they ever become lost.

There are no registration fees to microchip your pet through BDAR.

Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations will protect them from disease!

Additionally, the rabies vaccine is required by law.

“These clinics are an important part of our mission to care for our community and their pets. So far we’ve already helped almost 160 pets get vaccinated or microchipped this year and we’re not stopping there” said Emilee Intlekofer, executive director at Black Dog Animal Rescue.

Black Dog Animal Rescue’s mission is to promote, provide, and advocate for the needs of companion animals.

To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate.

Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments with limited walk-up spaces available.