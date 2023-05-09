Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host their second Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at low-cost prices ranging from $0-$20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. Thanks to a generous grant from Petco Love, Black Dog Animal Rescue is able to provide the DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines completely free to the community! They will also be offering microchips for just $20, which is the fastest, most reliable way for a lost pet to be reunited with their family; as well as rabies and bordetella vaccinations for $20 each.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment call BDAR at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least 6 weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough, and FVRCP vaccines, and 3 months old for rabies. Microchipping your pet will help you reunite with them if they ever become lost. There are no registration fees to microchip your pet through BDAR. Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations will protect them from disease! Additionally, the rabies vaccine is required by law.

“As we warm up with the summer months, it's a great time to remember the importance of regular vaccinations for your pet!” said Zoie Keast, Shelter Clinic Project Manager at Black Dog Animal Rescue. Keast added, “Ensuring they are current on their core vaccines will allow you and your pup to enjoy the beautiful weather and parks of Wyoming without worrying about the risk of dangerous viruses such as parvo, distemper, and kennel cough.”

Black Dog Animal Rescue’s mission is to promote, provide, and advocate for the needs of companion animals.

To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments with limited walk-up spaces available. For more information about this event, visit BDAR.org/clinic or call 307-514-4024.