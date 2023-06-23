Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is excited to announce their “Days of Summer” adoption promotion and event.

From now until July 4th all adoption fees for adult dogs, aged 6 months or older, have their adoption fees discounted by 50%.

This promotion will culminate on Tuesday, July 4th with an adoption event at Black Dog Animal Rescue, 2407 E 9th Street.

The public is invited to meet adoptable cats and dogs from 9am-4pm at their facility that day.

BDAR staff will be available to answer any questions and provide information about volunteer and foster opportunities.

Due to the fact that nearly all of the pets at BDAR are under the care of volunteer foster homes, adoption events are a great way to see multiple pets at a time before making an adoption decision.

“Nationally, surrenders are up and adoptions are down. Our waiting list for private surrenders and transfers from other shelters is overwhelming. Our space is limited. In order to help those animals waiting, we must quickly find homes for the animals already in our care. We are hopeful the next couple weeks will be the perfect time for our community of animal lovers to add a new pet to their family.” said Emilee Intlekofer, the Executive Director of BDAR.

Can’t adopt, but want to help in some way?

Black Dog Animal Rescue encourages you to visit their website, www.bdar.org or call them at 307-514-4024 to learn about becoming a foster home and other ways you can contribute to their mission.