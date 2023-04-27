Black Dog Animal Rescue is hosting their 4th Annual Cornhole Tournament and Block Party, presented by 911 Roofing Solutions! Join for a few rounds of cornhole, yard games, food trucks and fun in the sun at Blue Raven Brewery on Saturday, June 10th to raise money for cats and dogs in need. Bags fly at 10:30am but the fun lasts all day.

Calling all backyard bags players - your time has come. You’ve spent all year practicing your toss, aiming for that perfect shot or air mail for those in the know. Do you think you have what it takes to win the Cornhole Tournament? Maybe you fancy yourself a casual player, winning all the family tournaments on the Fourth of July? Either way, BDAR wants you to come on down! Register your team today at BDAR.org/cornhole and get ready to play for the rescue pets.

Black Dog Animal Rescue is offering monetary prizes for the top three teams in each division, and the divisions are determined by a round robin run by the professionals at Chey-Town Cornhole.

No cornhole game is complete without tournament swag and beer, you’ll get each when you register a team! And there will be more available for purchase while competing. Register those teams today!

Blue Raven Brewery is located at 209 E. 18th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Black Dog Animal Rescue’s mission is to promote, provide, and advocate for the needs of companion animals. The Cornhole Tournament directly benefits vulnerable pets in our community by raising needed funds to care for their medical costs and helping find them a loving home.