Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host the first Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at low-cost prices ranging from $0-$20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. The DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines are free thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The rabies and bordetella vaccines and microchips are available for $20 each.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment call BDAR at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least 6 weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough, and FVRCP vaccines, and 3 months old for rabies.

Microchipping your pet will help you reunite with them if they ever become lost. There are no registration fees to microchip your pet through BDAR. Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations will protect them from disease! Additionally, the rabies vaccine is required by law.

“After the success of our first clinic in 2021 we are excited to offer four clinics in 2022! Making sure veterinary care is accessible to everyone by offering free and low-cost vaccines is something we are proud to provide'' said Zoie Keast, Shelter Clinic Project Manager. Keast added, “We want the community to know about these affordable clinics and the importance of routine, preventative care. We’re here to help keep pets happy and healthy in their homes.”

Black Dog Animal Rescue works to promote, provide, and advocate for the needs of companion animals.

To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments with limited walk-up spaces available.

For more information about this event, visit BDAR.org/clinic or call 307-514-4024.