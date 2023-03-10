Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) stands in support of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter (CAS) and all companion animals in our community. We are deeply saddened to learn of the City of Cheyenne’s recent decision to cut funding entirely to the shelter and create a metro animal control facility.
For nearly 15 years Black Dog Animal Rescue has provided much needed services to the community and its animals. Including; the intake and rehoming of 500-600 dogs and cats a year, basic and/or major medical care and routine physical and mental enrichment to all the animals that come into their program, a pet food pantry which helps feed the pets of families in need, dog and puppy training classes, low cost vaccine clinics, and education and outreach to community members. BDAR’s budget for all of these services and 7 staff members is a little over $500,000 per year.
In comparison, CAS intakes nearly 80% more animals into their shelter every year. They provide most of the same services that Black Dog Animal Rescue does but more importantly, they provide additional services that BDAR is not equipped to provide. Including but not limited to; the intake of stray animals, animals from large hoarding cases, and animals involved in court cases and legal disputes, all of which require the same care that every other animal requires and sometimes for very long periods of time. Whereas, Black Dog Animal Rescue can turn animals away when there is no more space, as an open-intake shelter, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter cannot. They must make space for every animal in need and must do so in a facility that becomes more antiquated with each passing year.
Knowing this, BDAR does not see how the city can undertake this project for less money and at the same time maintain an adequate facility that will provide the highest level of medical care and emotional enrichment for the thousands of animals that will come through their doors every year.
Executive Director, Emilee Intlekofer feels there are some very important questions that the city should consider before undertaking this project, “As in any field, there are advancements every day in the field of animal welfare. Does the city plan to pay for their leaders and staff to participate in continuing education? Do they plan to train their staff in the very basics of animal sheltering such as; Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering (scsheltering.org), The 5 Freedoms (sheltervet.org/five-freedoms), basic disease prevention and control, vaccination guidelines, and basic daily enrichment for all the animals in their care? Do they plan to develop relationships with rescues in the region for the transfer of animals when they do not get adopted in a timely fashion, come with or develop behavior issues, or have special medical needs that they are not equipped to handle? Metro animal facilities are notoriously dark, dingy, and depressing places. In these environments, animals quickly become ill and deteriorate mentally at a rapid pace. It is our fear that this proposed metro facility will be no different. If the city does not consider these questions and educate themselves on how to properly run an animal shelter, for one reason or another, many animals will surely die. There is no way to put that lightly.”
“I am deeply concerned for the welfare of companion animals in our community. I am skeptical that the City of Cheyenne can provide appropriate care for stray or seized animals for less money than what the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has requested. We are hopeful that a sensible resolution can be reached. Regardless of the outcome, BDAR will remain dedicated to working with our existing community partners in an effort to advocate for all companion animals”, says Erin Benskin, BDAR Board Chair.
Black Dog Animal Rescue is hopeful that the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and the City of Cheyenne can resolve this soon. If you are a supporter of either BDAR or CAS or they have supported you in some way, Black Dog Animal Rescue encourages you to attend the City Council meeting at 2101 O’Neil Avenue on Monday, March 13th at 6pm.