Black Hills Corp.’s electric utility, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, doing business as Black Hills Energy, announced today the approval by the Wyoming Public Service Commission to implement new rates for electric service, effective for customer usage on and after March 1, 2023.

The rates recover the costs of necessary capital investments made to enable safe, reliable electric service for customers in Cheyenne while supporting growing energy demand in the region.

As approved, residential customers with an average usage will see an increase of approximately $8 per month.

Small commercial customers with an average usage will see an increase of approximately $10 per month.

The rates include a new transmission cost adjustment mechanism that will be filed annually to recover transmission investment and expenses.

(Average residential usage is 600 kilowatt-hours per month and small commercial usage is 975 kilowatt-hours per month).

This is the first rate adjustment requested by the company in more than eight years.

Since that time, Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $250 million in the safety, reliability, and integrity of its electric system, spanning 1,400 miles of distribution and transmission lines.

“As an energy company that serves more than 44,000 electric customers in Cheyenne, it’s our responsibility to consistently and prudently make investments in the safety and resilience of our system on behalf of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Wyoming operations. “We recognize the impact these investments can have on customer bills, so we’re diligent in our planning and budgeting.”

Learn more at blackhillsenergy.com/clfp-rate-review.