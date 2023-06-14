Warmer temperatures have finally arrived, and homeowners and contractors alike are beginning their outdoor projects.

Regardless of the scope of the project, it’s important to prioritize safety when it comes to projects that require digging.

Promoting the importance of safe digging is a year-round effort.

As you consider your upcoming projects, Black Hills Energy is offering the following tips to help keep you safe before you dig in.

Call or Click Before You Dig. Whether you’re a homeowner planting a tree or shrub or a contractor using a backhoe, always “Call Before You Dig” at least two full business days in advance so that your utility lines can be marked. Call 811 or submit an online request at www.onecallofwyoming.com. It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law. After you call, utility specialists will mark the approximate location of buried utility lines at your site with color-coded paint or flags.

Mark your planned excavation site. Spray-paint a white line or place white flags around your planned excavation site before you contact 811. “White-lining” helps the line locators understand your plans and ensures the appropriate locations are marked.

Respect the marks. Always carefully hand dig with a shovel near any utility facilities rather than use heavy equipment. Use extreme care around all utility lines. Just a nick can create a weak spot that could develop into a gas leak, cause an electrical or internet outage or result in fines, serious injury or worse.

Don’t rely on old line locate marks. If you do not dig within 10 business days of having the lines marked, contact 811 again. At no charge, line locators will return to re-mark the lines. Underground conditions can change, so never rely on outdated information.

“Whether installing a new mailbox, repairing a fence or even building a new house, we urge everyone to start by calling or clicking 811,” said Dustin McKen, director of Wyoming operations. “Every successful outdoor project starts with 811. Safe digging practices are critical to avoiding incidents.”

Failure to comply with “Call Before You Dig” laws can result in civil penalties or the cost of expensive repairs to utilities and private property.

More importantly, hitting an underground utility line can cause widespread service outages, injury, or death.

If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally, or you smell the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas, immediately leave the area and first call 911 and then Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554.

Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame.