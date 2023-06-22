Storm season has arrived, and a bit of planning can make a big difference.

Below, we have provided a few recommendations and other safety measures that will keep customers safe and prepared for whatever mother nature sends their way:

Before the Storm

Set up an emergency drawer - or kit that is easy to access, even in the dark. Stock it with fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio, a portable charger, first aid kit and a flashlight. Make sure all family members are aware of its location. Load your toolkit with fresh batteries, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit and portable cell phone chargers.

Prepare your yard - Trim branches, clear away debris, put away lawn furniture.

Gather pets - Storms can scare pets, be sure to gather and secure your pets away from the storm.

Plan for life support - If you have a family member who relies on life support, like supplemental oxygen or devices requiring electric power, secure a location where their specific needs can be met if you lose electric service. Also, call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554 to ensure we are aware that a life-support system is present in your home.

During the Storm

Unplug - computer and electronic equipment or protect them with a high-quality surge protector.

Conserve - If the power’s out, don’t open your fridge or freezer too often – undisturbed food remains frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.

Move to Safety - Stay in a basement or room with little to no windows if a basement is unavailable. If your power goes out, report the outage and Black Hills Energy will make every effort to restore your power as quickly as possible.

After the Storm

Assess - Conduct an initial assessment of damage and avoid any fallen trees or downed power lines in your area. Assume any wires are energized and dangerous.

Run your generator safely - Need to use a generator for power after a storm? If so, use caution. Never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space and place it at least 20 feet away from your home – with the engine exhaust pointed away from windows and doors. Generators should not be connected to home wiring without an approved device that ensures electricity isn’t fed back via electric supply lines – otherwise, you could potentially electrocute line workers and destroy your generator.

Fuel up - Re-charge batteries, fill gas tank, have extra gas on hand.

Check safety kit - Restock kits so they are ready to use.

Keeping you Safe