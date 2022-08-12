Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19, Black Hills Energy will be performing routine maintenance on its natural gas main located at the intersection of Walker Road and Manewal Drive in north Cheyenne.
In order to safely conduct the gas pipeline work, it will be necessary to temporarily close Manewal Drive to through traffic.
“We are working in close partnership the with city of Cheyenne planning division on the project, said Gas Operations Supervisor, Heath Kingham.
The city will place digital signs at Yellowstone Road, near the entrance to Manewal Drive to remind drivers of the limited access.
Residents living in this area will have access in and out of the neighborhood, the week-long closure is limited to through traffic.
Black Hills Energy reminds drivers to use extra caution near construction areas by reducing speed and watching out for workers.