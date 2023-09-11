Due to a technical issue with our ePlanning site, today the Bureau of Land Management restarted the 30-day public comment period for the proposed Tallgrass Southeast CO2 Sequestration Project. If approved, Tallgrass could store carbon dioxide (CO2) in approximately 480 acres of sub-surface federal pore space in Laramie County. The comment period will now close Oct. 10, 2023.
This proposal to permanently store carbon in underground rock formations will reduce atmospheric carbon. The proposal follows the June 2022 BLM policy update authorizing rights-of-way on public lands for the geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide.
Additional information, a map of the project area and instructions on how to comment are available on the project ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2026483/510.
Comments may also be mailed to: BLM Rawlins Field Office, Attn: Andrew Kauppila, 1300 3rd St, Rawlins, WY 82301.