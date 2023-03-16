The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Wheatland Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral on Friday, April 14. The tour will begin at 1 p.m.

Attendees will meet at the Wheatland facility located at 1005 N. Wheatland Highway, approximately 10 miles north of Wheatland, Wyo. Participants will be taken as a group by bus around the facility where they will have an opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming.

“The BLM takes pride in the Wheatland corral and the welfare of the wild horses and burros in its care,” says Kevin Christensen, BLM High Plains District Manager. “I encourage all who are interested to come and see the facility, the animals, and the care they receive.”

Those interested in attending will be required to RSVP and sign a waiver. To register, please email BLM_WY_WheatlandORC@blm.gov. The waiver will be subsequently emailed. The BLM will use the contact information you provide to communicate important updates if needed, for example, postponement due to inclement weather.

The privately owned, BLM-contracted Wheatland corral encompasses 200 acres and is designed to hold up to 3,500 animals. Currently, the corral holds approximately 2,850 wild horses and burros. The animals at the facility receive daily care by the onsite contractor and BLM staff, as well as a local contracted veterinarian and farrier as needed. The animals at the Wheatland facility are made available for adoption through the BLM’s Online Corral website or at in-person adoption events. An in-person adoption event is scheduled for April 28. For more information about upcoming events, visit blm.gov/whb/events.

For more information on the upcoming tour, please contact BLM_WY_WheatlandORC@blm.gov.