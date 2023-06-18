The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office today issued the sale notice for a competitive oil and gas lease sale offering 115 parcels covering 95,351.20 acres in Wyoming scheduled for September 6, 2023. The sale will be held online at www.energynet.com and the parcels will be available to view on the EnergyNet website within approximately 10 days.
The notice incorporates recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Government Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office.
The sale notice, environmental review documents and additional information are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2022737/510
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM's online fact sheet.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop Federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.
All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.