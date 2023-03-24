The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a $250 reward for information to help identify the individuals responsible for vandalizing natural features in Roger’s Canyon, a recreational area located approximately 7 miles northeast of Laramie, Wyoming. BLM Rangers discovered discarded furniture and multiple rocks spray painted on March 15, 2023.
Roger’s Canyon is a popular destination for outdoor recreation. Hikers, climbers, cyclists, and sharpshooters find refuge and adventure among the canyon’s limestone walls. The area’s value to recreators and residents is evident, as multiple groups have organized clean up events over the years to protect the canyon ecosystem.
Anyone with information can call a statewide dispatch center at 888-358-2310 or the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 307-721-2526