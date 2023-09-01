The Bureau of Land Management today opened a 30-day public comment period for the proposed Tallgrass Southeast CO2 Sequestration Project. If approved, Tallgrass could store carbon dioxide in approximately 480 acres of sub-surface federal pore space in Laramie County. The comment period will close Sept. 30, 2023.

This proposal to permanently store carbon in underground rock formations will reduce atmospheric carbon. The proposal follows a June 2022 BLM policy update authorizing rights-of-way on public lands for the geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide.

In addition to the application submitted to BLM, Tallgrass has also applied for two Class VI underground injection control well permits from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The permits would allow Tallgrass to construct and operate carbon dioxide injection wells exclusively on private land. No federally administered surface area would be disturbed for this project.