Blueprint will chart a course for future outdoor activities on America’s public lands

The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public input on a plan to inform recreation management on America’s public lands. The new Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation will guide Bureau decisions to proactively meet modern demands for exceptional and unique outdoor experiences, complementing the significant public land investments in President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

“BLM hosted more than 81 million visitors on our public lands last fiscal year – a 40 percent increase since 2012. We are thrilled at this trend, but also recognize that more guests means a need for varied and diverse response strategies,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “The Blueprint aims to help BLM meet the growing demand for exceptional recreation experiences on our public lands.”

Managing for recreational opportunities is a core tenet of BLM’s multiple use mandate and aligns with BLM’s mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. The increasing demand for recreational activities on public lands has provided a critical window of opportunity to advance a transformational shift in recreation management. This Blueprint will help BLM prioritize recreation investment and staffing appropriate for current and future needs.

BLM is seeking input from partners and the public, including in-person and virtual recreation Blueprint roundtables hosted by the Foundation for America’s Public Lands. Together, BLM and its partners will implement a strategy to guide the agency in providing the resources and experiences that visitors to public lands expect in the 21st century.

The Blueprint is not a formal management plan but rather a strategic document to guide the agency’s work. The full text of the Blueprint and associated fact sheet are available on our Recreation Strategy webpage. The Bureau welcomes feedback on how BLM can best implement the Blueprint. To do so, please email blm_recreation_feedback@blm.gov.