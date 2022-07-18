The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will close the Price Road, located approximately 18 miles southwest of Casper, beginning August 1 for road improvements and re-routing. The Price Road area is anticipated to be closed until construction is completed in late-October 2022.
Price Road is located across the North Platte River from the Miles Landing boat ramp and off County Road 316 (Trapper Road). Known for its exceptional fishing access and lone Cottonwood tree north of Highway 220, the Price Road area is a popular day-use recreation spot that receives thousands of users per year. The original 2.15-mile road and areas adjacent to it have become degraded from heavy use and off-route travel.
The BLM will upgrade portions of the existing road to improve public access and install culverts and riprap to mitigate erosion. Barriers will be placed to define the route and discourage off-road travel. Segments of the road will be re-routed to prevent damage to natural resources and obsolete or unauthorized road segments will be reclaimed, resulting in a 1.92-mile final route.
For more information, please call the Casper Field Office at (307) 261-7600.