Fifteen wild horses and two burros were adopted on Saturday during the Bureau of Land Management’s and Mantle Adoption and Training Facility’s adoption event.

Since expanding the adoption event at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) in 2015, the BLM and maintained a 100 percent adoption rate for horses and burros brought to Cheyenne for the event.

BLM Wyoming held this year’s adoption event at a new location in Lion’s Park. Despite the change of location, the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility’s twice daily wild horse training demonstrations drew large crowds, and many interested members of the public visited the BLM info booth for information on Wyoming and Nebraska wild horses and burros, and with BLM Wyoming’s Human Resources staff for more information on wild horse adoptions and employment opportunities.

Out of those visitors, 37 received approved adoption applications that are good for one year. The highest adoption bid for this event was for Benjamin, a 2-year-old saddle-started brown gelding for the Antelope Hills Herd Management Area. Notably, all 15 horses that were up for adoption at the event came from Wyoming Herd Management Areas.

“Our adoption events during Cheyenne Frontier Days offer a unique opportunity to showcase the work being done by the BLM to keep our horses, burros, and rangelands healthy,” said BLM Wyoming State Director, Andrew Archuleta. “Our main priority at adoption events is to find good homes for the horses and burros under our care.”

The Mantle Adoption and Training Facility has been a contract wild horse training facility for the BLM since 1998 and have over 30 years of professional experience. Wild horses are gentled at Mantle Ranch using pressure and release techniques and many horses from the ranch are offered at BLM adoptions. The Mantle Family offers on-site and in-person adoptions by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Mantle Ranch call 307-331-2225 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MantlesWildHorses.

The BLM conducts numerous wild horse and burro adoptions all over the country. Information on upcoming adoptions, adoption applications and a list of animals available for adoption can be found on the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Information on gentled wild horses from Mantle’s Wild Horses can also be found at https://www.facebook.com/MantlesWildHorses.

The next live adoption event in Wyoming will be August 19 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas, Wyoming and will feature halter-started horses trained at Mantle’s Wild Horses.