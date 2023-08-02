The Bureau of Land Management and Mantle Ranch Wild Horse Adoption and Training Facility successfully adopted 14 wild horses at the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The average bid across all horses was $1,100, with a 2-year-old saddle started horse named Gomer receiving the highest at $2,100. This is the eighth year in a row that BLM and its partners were able to adopt every animal brought to Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Each day during the event visitors enjoyed horse gentling demonstrations provided by the Mantle Ranch. The Mantle Ranch Adoption and Training Facility has been a contract wild horse training facility for the BLM since 1998 and have over 30 years of professional experience. Wild horses are gentled at ranch using pressure and release techniques and many horses from the ranch are offered at BLM adoptions. The Mantle Family offers on-site and in-person adoptions by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Mantle Ranch, please call 307-331-7708 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MantlesWildHorses.
Each year, the Bureau of Land Management conducts several online and in-person wild horse and burro adoption events all over the country. Information on upcoming adoptions can be found at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. The next opportunity to adopt will be at Wyoming Mustang Days in Rock Springs, which will consist of a Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge on August 18, and an all Mustang and Burro show on August 19. For more information about the TIP Challenge and to register for the show, please visit https://wyomingmustangassn.com/.
If you have any questions regarding the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program, please contact Micky Fisher at 307-775-6328.