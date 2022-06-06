The Bureau of Land Management announced that Vic Orr has been selected as a Lifetime Achievement award winner in BLM’s 2022 “Making a Difference” National Volunteer Awards.
Orr has served as the leader of the volunteer youth group known as CORE (Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education) for 23 years. The CORE program has provided BLM Rock Springs Field Office with labor needed to complete important maintenance projects at high use recreation sites. This includes: building fence, painting facilities, replacing and installing fire pits and picnic tables, replacing damaged signage, clearing downed trees, and removing invasive weed species.
Orr spearheaded these projects, building the skills and self-confidence of Wyoming youth while helping them develop an appreciation for their public lands. He also teaches the CORE youth about Leave No Trace, wilderness first aid, fire safety, plant and animal identification, and exploration. Orr provides these youth with incredible opportunities to connect with their public lands, engage with their peers, and feel rewarded in their work.
“He is an incredible leader and role model for these youth and inspires a pride and work ethic that sticks with them long after the program,” said Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster.
Orr will be recognized for his service and contributions to the BLM as one of nine national winners