Cheyenne Frontier Days™ will host it’s annual “’Daddy of ‘em All’® Volunteer Challenge Blood Drive” on Monday, June 5 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Community and Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Volunteers are urged to participate in the blood drive.
Anyone who donates will be automatically entered to win one of several prizes including: two V.I.P. Rodeo Passes, two tickets to the SOLD OUT Zach Bryan Concert on July 23, CFD branded merchandise, and more.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Blood Drive by visiting donors.vitalant.org and using the blood drive code: CFD. Donors can also call Steve Moehr at (307) 262-6222 to get scheduled for the June 5 Cheyenne Frontier Days blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome.