A night of games and prizes is set for the inaugural LCCC Athletics Blue & Gold Bash, presented by Ken Garff Toyota, from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 28 in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building.

Casino games include blackjack, poker, craps and roulette. Gamblers can win prizes, including a custom LCCC poker chip set, dinner and Air BnB package, courtside seats for LCCC Athletics events, a Yeti cooler full of premium liquor and much more.

A silent auction will be held with gear packages from each sport, along with a variety of other items including an autographed Logan Wilson Cincinnati Bengals jersey, framed autographed Brody Cress photo, autographed Brandon Nimmo bat, Nebraska football ticket package, an ice fishing package and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit scholarships for LCCC Athletics.

The event is a great way to have fun while supporting student athletes and their education, said Mark Puev, LCCC Athletics director.

“We hope the community and fans of LCCC’s student athletes will come to have a good time, win prizes and help build a better future for our Golden Eagles,” Puev said.

Tickets are $25 per person and includes gambling script and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are available online by going to www.golccc.com and clicking on the Blue & Gold Bash link.

For more information contact Justin Gorman at jgorman@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1372.