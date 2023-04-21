The fiber internet provider will collect and responsibly dispose of old electronics

Bluepeak announced today that it is partnering with Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by sponsoring and contributing to activities that have a positive environmental impact.

On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Bluepeak will sponsor an e-waste recycling initiative at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, along with other programs such as hosting a series of classes covering water-wise landscaping, high plains and crevice gardening, and turf-grass management.

Bluepeak is encouraging everyone with old electronic waste – such as old computers, laptops, printers, TVs, cell phones, etc. to drop off devices to be reused, refurbished, or recycled on Earth Day. As a gesture of appreciation, Bluepeak will distribute free potted plants to all who bring in items for recycling. Those interested in disposing of obsolete or unneeded IT equipment can drop off items for responsible disposal at 710 S. Lions Park Dr.

As expressed by Bluepeak’s CEO, Rich Fish, “We’re proud to partner with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to celebrate Earth Day and contribute to a positive environmental impact. We applaud the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens' dedication to sustainability and hope to inspire others to join us in creating a more sustainable future."

Bluepeak is a data infrastructure company owned by GI Partners, a private alternatives investment firm, that aims to enhance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program to help create long-term value for its portfolio companies.

For more information and to sign up for the latest Bluepeak updates in Cheyenne, visit mybluepeak.com.