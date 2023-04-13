The fiber internet provider will sponsor collection and responsible disposal of old electronics and more in partnership with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will highlight Bluepeak's sponsorship of Earth Day activities to members and guests leading up to April 22, 2023.

Bluepeak announced today that it is partnering with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by sponsoring and contributing to activities having a positive environmental impact.

On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Bluepeak will sponsor an e-waste recycling initiative at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, along with the Botanic Garden’s day of programming, including a series of classes covering water-wise landscaping, high plains and crevice gardening, and turf-grass management. Bluepeak is encouraging owners of all kinds of electronic waste – like old computers, laptops, printers, TVs, cell phones, etc. – to bring it in and drop it at one of the event locations so it may be reused, refurbished, or recycled for Earth Day. As a gesture of appreciation, Bluepeak will distribute free potted plants to all who bring in e-waste for recycling at the Cheyenne location. In addition to the e-waste recycling opportunity at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Bluepeak will open their Sioux Falls, S.D. office location for e-waste recycling as well.

Those interested in disposing of obsolete or unneeded IT equipment can bring in the old electronics for responsible disposal to the following locations:

Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

710 South Lions Park Drive

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Bluepeak Sioux Falls Office

5100 S. Broadband Lane

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

"We’re proud to partner with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to celebrate Earth Day and contribute to a positive environmental impact,” said Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish. “We applaud the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens' dedication to sustainability and hope to inspire others to join us in creating a more sustainable future."