The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will Implement a new annual watering schedule beginning April 1, 2023. Changes to the watering schedule are as follows:

Watering schedule will be in effect year-round.

April 1 - November 30 watering lawns, trees, and gardens between 10 AM - 6 PM is prohibited.

Customers may water lawns up to three days per week, April 1 - November 30.

December 1 - March 31 watering lawns is prohibited.

Customers may water trees and gardens as needed in accordance with the new schedule.

Wasting water, such as watering during high winds, rainstorms, and/or allowing water to run down the street is prohibited.

To establish new sod or seed, customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils.

Visit https://www.cheyennebopu.org/.../Water.../New-Lawn-Permit for the free permit.

Water schedule waivers are available.