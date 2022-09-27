At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
We were notified at approximately 10:20 a.m., by law enforcement through a 911 call to place the school in a secure perimeter due to a bomb threat.
Through the Cheyenne Police department’s diligence and the use of bomb dogs the school was rendered safe.
Secure perimeter was lifted at 11:45 a.m.
Throughout this time students and staff remained safe in their classrooms.
Threats like this are taken very seriously. We appreciate the partnership with law enforcement.
As always safety is our first priority.