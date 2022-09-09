The Leadership Cheyenne class of 2022 will hold their annual Boo Ball on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Laramie County Community College.

In honor of the theme, “The Roaring 20’s”, there will be drinks and a charity casino.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme – from flappers to gangsters to the great Gatsby himself!

Tickets for this event are $75 per person. Register now for an enjoyable evening in the 1920’s with drinking, gambling, and prizes! To register and see more information about the ball, visit the Chamber of Commerce events calendar.

Downtown Mural Project

The Roaring 20’s theme celebrates the fabulous time in history that was full of excitement, progressiveness and joy, which will be channeled through murals displayed on prized businesses in Cheyenne.

Funds raised at the Boo Ball will be used to pay for four of these murals.

The Leadership class of 2022 is working alongside the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, and the mural artist to complete this project. These murals will represent the four angels of the Capitol: Truth, Justice, Courage, and Hope.