Kent Rollins is coming to Ten Sleep on Sunday, June 25, 2023. From 2-4 pm, the best-selling author, cowboy chef, and media personality will be signing copies of his newest cookbook Comfort Food the Cowboy Way at the Ten Sleep Public Library at 200 North Fir St. Ten Sleep, WY 82442. A portion of the book proceeds will benefit the library.
While Kent signs books, Lazy T Ranch will fire up the grill and host a block party in the library’s parking lot, offering burgers and Kent’s famous smoked bologna sandwiches. The event is free, but donations will support the library and its community.
An Oklahoma native, Kent Rollins has garnered a reputation for his chuck wagon cooking and cowboy storytelling. He and his wife Shannon released their first cookbook A Taste of Cowboy in April 2015. It became the #2 best-selling book on Amazon and is listed in the “Top 100 Cookbooks to Own in a Lifetime.”
Kent has appeared on Food Network’s highly-rated shows Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Chopped Grill Masters, Chopped Redemption, and Cutthroat Kitchen. He also holds an undefeated record on NBC’s Food Fighters and was featured on CBS Sunday Morning.
Named the “Best Cowboy Humorist and Storyteller of the Year” by the Academy of Western Artists, Kent carries on the legacy of cooking for cowboys on ranches during spring and fall gatherings, a rare tradition few follow. He posts recipes on his YouTube channel, which has upward of 2.5 million subscribers, and his Instagram, now with a following of 908k.