The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is scheduled to complete its utility billing and payment portal upgrade March 15-21, 2023. The Board of Public Utilities Lobby (2416 Snyder Avenue) and customer service departments will be closed to the public on the following dates:
- Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Closed at 12:00 PM (noon)
- Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Closed at 12:00 PM (noon)
- Monday, March 20, 2023 (all day)
- Tuesday, March 20, 2023 (all day)
During this system upgrade, utility payment capabilities will be limited. In-person payment options will be limited to cash, check, or money order only from March 15-17, 2023. Online credit and debit card payments will be accepted March 15-19, 2023.
The online self-service payment portal will not be accessible March 20-27, 2023. Customers who currently have automatic payments set up through the online portal will need to create a new account and payment arrangement following completion of the upgrade. The new online self-service payment portal will be available to customers beginning March 27, 2023, and instructions regarding the new Customer Self-Service Portal setup will be provided.
The Board of Public Utilities thanks customers for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. For emergency water and/or sewer services, please call 307-637-6471.