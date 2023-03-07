Board of Public Utilities building photo

Board of Public Utilities building in Cheyenne.

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is scheduled to complete its utility billing and payment portal upgrade March 15-21, 2023. The Board of Public Utilities Lobby (2416 Snyder Avenue) and customer service departments will be closed to the public on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Closed at 12:00 PM (noon)
  • Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Closed at 12:00 PM (noon)
  • Monday, March 20, 2023 (all day)
  • Tuesday, March 20, 2023 (all day)

During this system upgrade, utility payment capabilities will be limited. In-person payment options will be limited to cash, check, or money order only from March 15-17, 2023. Online credit and debit card payments will be accepted March 15-19, 2023.

The online self-service payment portal will not be accessible March 20-27, 2023. Customers who currently have automatic payments set up through the online portal will need to create a new account and payment arrangement following completion of the upgrade. The new online self-service payment portal will be available to customers beginning March 27, 2023, and instructions regarding the new Customer Self-Service Portal setup will be provided. 

The Board of Public Utilities thanks customers for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. For emergency water and/or sewer services, please call 307-637-6471.

Tags