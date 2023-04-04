Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Potential for blizzard conditions. High 22F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.