The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens held a naming contest for two new turtles it acquired. The results are in, according to a post on social media:
We can’t thank you enough for your support and help in naming our Florida Red-bellied Cooter turtles. The votes have been tallied, and you all have spoken:
“Stretch and Namaste” 34 votes.
“Mac and Roni” 82 votes.
“Walter and Boris 34” votes.
“Squirtle and Yertle” 85 votes.
“Tuck and Tim” 38 votes.
So, as you wish, the turtle brothers have received the names
“Squirtle” (the one that tends to hang out on the rock and do yoga) and “Yertle” (the more elusive one that tends to jump into the water if you approach).
