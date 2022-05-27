Local Author Will Sign Books on May 31st at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens has partnered with Arcadia Press on an Images of America book about the High Plains Arboretum. Images of America: High Plains Arboretum will be released on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th. Author and Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Horticulturist, Jessica Friis, will sign books at the Botanic Gardens on Tuesday, May 31st from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Books will be available for purchase at the Tilted Tulip gift shop located inside the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory at the Botanic Gardens.
“I’m delighted that Arcadia Press was interested in the High Plains Arboretum,” says Friis. "It has a fascinating history, and we are working to preserve it for generations to come."
The High Plains Arboretum was part of the Cheyenne Horticultural Field Station, which was built by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1928 for the testing and cultivation of trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables that could withstand the harsh conditions of Cheyenne's landscape, including early fall frosts, late spring snowstorms, summer hail, major temperature swings, and strong wind. It operated from 1928 until 1974, when the USDA changed the name and purpose to the High Plains Grasslands Research Station.
"The stories told through station logs include some big personalities, humorous situations, and people of note, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt visiting the Civilian Conservation Corps camps located there," comments Friis. "The research for the book was fun, but more importantly, I hope it impresses upon readers the scope of work conducted here to establish a quality of life on the High Plains that we all enjoy today and inspires the community to invest in the future of the High Plains Arboretum."
The Images of America series features photographs to tell the stories of landscapes and events throughout the country and across time. Besides the Tilted Tulip, books will be available at www.arcadiapublishing.com and locally wherever books are sold. To learn more about the book, please view the trailer at: https://animoto.com/play/j5YHJJV7vKl6usRrHIfCrw.