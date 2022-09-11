The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to announce the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District #2.

Launching Monday, September 12th, the Club will offer high-quality, affordable afterschool programming in Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary Schools.

These locations, set to replace the previous Academy of Learning Extensions (A.L.E.X.) afterschool program, will join existing sites in Laramie County School District #1, including the West Jefferson Clubhouse, the Club at Laramie County Community College, and the Cole Elementary site serving students from Cole and Hebard Elementary Schools.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s mission has always been to inspire and enable youth in Laramie County, and we are excited to take this goal to the next level by opening brand new sites in Burns and Pine Bluffs,” said Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne CEO Justin Pendleton. “These new additions fall in alignment with the Club’s overarching vision of serving even more youth in need, both in our capital city and beyond. The Club looks forward to partnering with LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni and local educators to foster student success and create a safe, productive, and meaningful learning environment for all.”

Both sites will offer afterschool programming Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6:00 pm.

To accommodate the 4-day school week and enhance critical out-of-school time, these sites will also offer a full-day program on Fridays, which will take place from 10:00 am-6:00 pm.

The Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary sites are open to 5-year-old students who are currently enrolled in kindergarten through students in sixth grade.

The yearly membership fee is $10 and includes daily meals, engaging programs such as art, STEM, and Healthy Habits, and access to the full-day Friday program.

Potential members can begin the registration process by visiting bgcchey.org.

Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training, and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities.

The Club provides afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18.

For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.